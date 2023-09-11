Boat fire under investigation at marina near Adventure Landing, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a boat is a complete loss and a couple of others are damaged following a boat fire in Jacksonville Beach.

According to JFRD, crews responded to 2300 Beach Blvd. at around 5:26 a.m. and located the vessel in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, but the damage was too severe. The boat was deemed a complete loss.

The boats on either side of the boat on fire suffered some damage as well.

JFRD said there were no injuries, as no one was aboard the boat, but the fire’s cause is under investigation by the Jacksonville Beach Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Crews working a boat fire in the 2300 block of beach blvd. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 11, 2023

