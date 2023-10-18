City Rescue Mission truck crashes on ramp to I-95 on Butler Boulevard, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a City Rescue Mission donation truck crashed while trying to get onto the westbound ramp north to I-95.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the driver failed to navigate the turn, causing the truck to crash and fall into a ditch. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

The right lane of I-95 is currently blocked due to the crash. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

