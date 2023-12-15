Breaking News

‘Deck the Chairs’ closed, displays being secured for incoming weekend weather

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Deck the chairs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman confirmed that Deck the Chairs will be closed this weekend due to incoming weekend weather.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hoffman told Action News Jax that it’s impossible to take everything down in time, so the city will be securing the displays by laying metal fencing with banners flat on the ground. It will also be using water-filled barrels to keep the displays grounded.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

Read: ‘The dunes are really critical;’ Jacksonville Beach prepares for weekend storm

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Most Read