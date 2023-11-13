JSO: 2 injured in drive-by shooting at Arlington gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 2 victims were shot at an Amoco gas station on Arlington Road North.

According to detectives, officers responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a hospital about 2 victims arriving with gunshot wounds. One victim had life-threatening injuries and the other was listed in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation revealed that both victims were at the Amoco when an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle opened fire striking them both. The victims then drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

