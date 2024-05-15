JSO investigating shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting on East Bay Street.

JSO alerted Action News Jax of the shooting at 5:32 a.m. and is set to hold a briefing on the incident at 6:15 a.m.

