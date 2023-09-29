JSO: Pregnant woman ambushed by masked men, shot in Spring Glen area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pregnant woman was shot twice overnight on Gibson Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around midnight, officers responded to the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds in her upper and lower torso. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said that the woman was in her late 20s and pregnant.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office discovers cocaine field-testing kits faulty, creating false positives

The initial investigation revealed that the woman was leaving a local music studio when a brown van pulled up and two unidentified men wearing masks exited the van and shot her. There isn’t a more detailed description of the suspects or the make and model of the vehicle at this time.

Violent Crimes detectives are at the scene canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: ‘He’s home’: Record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns home after over a year in space

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.