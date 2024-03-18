JSO: Security guard attacked with hammer by unknown suspect who stole his gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a security guard was battered in the head with a hammer at Franklin Arms Apartments.

Detectives said that at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the complex and located a security guard in his 50s with serious injuries from a hammer attack. He was quickly transported to a local hospital.

The victim told police that the suspect stole his gun during the attack.

JSO said that it’s early in the investigation, and detectives are working through interviews and collecting evidence. At this time, the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

