No weapons found, students identified following alleged threat to Middleburg High School

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County District Schools said no weapons were found and the parties have been identified after a social media rumor said a student was planning on bringing a gun to Middleburg High School.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the school district, it got word of the potential threat through social media rumors and tips submitted through SaferWatch. It discovered that the threat stemmed from an off-campus fight between students.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the students in question have been identified. However, no weapons were found, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Extra law enforcement will be at the campus throughout the day on Friday.

Read: Boil water advisory in effect for Starke, all schools in city closed

Middleburg High School’s Principal sent the following statement to parents:

“This is Principal Aftuck from Middleburg High School. I am calling to let you know that the school administration and Clay County District Schools Police Department have been made aware of an off-campus fight that has led to social media claims that a student was bringing a prohibited item to campus today. The student has been identified and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement presence on campus today. Please continue to talk to your children about the seriousness of these types of actions and we encourage students, if you see something, to say something. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Read: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights defender Narges Mohammadi

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.