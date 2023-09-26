State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire at Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that at around 1:30 a.m., they were called to the scene and noticed large flames and smoke upon arrival. Firefighters used multiple water supplies to fight and extinguish the fire, including multiple hand lines and aerial operations.

There are no injures reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Johns County Fire Marshal and the Florida State Fire Marshal.

