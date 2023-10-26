Teen killed in shooting outside apartment complex in the Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a teenage boy is dead following a shooting at Valencia Way Apartments on Labelle Street.

According to detectives, at around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the area and located an unidentified 17- to 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. JSO said that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Police said for this homicide investigation, no one has been detained.

“We know that there were several other individuals outside at the time of patrol’s arrival,” JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

According to the JSO transparency page, so far this year, there have been a total of 106 homicides.

And for Wednesday’s shooting at the Valencia Way Apartments, police said it is an isolated incident.

“We are trying to speak to people who live inside the complex,” Rudlaff said.

JSO said it has no information on a suspect or motive at this time, but it’s working to speak with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Shooting turns into homicide investigation on Westside

