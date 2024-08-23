Starting at 7 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons in final preseason game

ATLANTA — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Atlanta Falcons in “Hot-lanta” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. on FOX30.

We can expect to see Trevor Lawrence and most of the starters for the entire first half.

Eight players didn’t make the trip due to injuries. The Falcons, however, are not playing their starters at all.

The final roster cuts are due by Tuesday and then we’ll know the full team.

