Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs in the latest round of layoffs

Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs in the latest round of mass layoffs for the tech industry.

Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at the ecommerce company, made the announcement Wednesday in a blog post.

The cuts follow a round of job cuts in October, when Amazon laid off 14,000 workers.

She said U.S.-based staff would be given 90 days to look for a new role internally before being offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.

