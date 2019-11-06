McDonald's CEO's ouster reflects trend on workplace romances
Asia stocks mixed on possible US-China trade snag
EU hopes US will rethink choice to pull out of climate pact
EU's Barnier warns of tough times ahead on UK trade deal
Japan's SoftBank tumbles into losses over costly investments
Jersey City voters pass limits on Airbnb, short-term rentals
New SUV models boost BMW profits despite technology costs
'I was appalled': Black customers say host told them to move
German factory orders rise in September after 2 declines
At trade show, Xi pledges steps to open Chinese markets
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}