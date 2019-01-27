Migrant who founded Indonesian business empire dies
Economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some
In a Trump retreat, shutdown ends without wall money for now
Tribal land known for waterfalls won't allow tour guides
More than 25,000 workers strike at Mexican border factories
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
Even with IRS staffers returning, tax refunds may be delayed
Memos: Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids
Hope turns to anguish after Brazil dam collapse; 40 dead
Q&A: How soon will the federal government get back in order?
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}