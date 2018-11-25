  • AP Top Business News at 4:00 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly merging

    Spain to back Brexit deal after UK agrees to Gibraltar terms

    French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

    Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

    In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

    Italy's leader to EU: we won't budge on debt-swelling budget

    The Latest: Macron condemns violence at French protests

    Italy, on trail of Mafia boss, seizes villas, yacht and more

    A holiday miracle? Stores try to cut down on long lines

    The Latest: Juncker: Brexit tragic, but it's the best deal

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories