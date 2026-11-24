LONDON — British security officials on Tuesday warned U.K. companies supporting Ukraine's military to brace for potential sabotage attempts by Russia after a series of attacks and attempted attacks across Europe.

Multiple European countries have warned that Russia is increasingly targeting defense companies and associated industries in an attempt to undermine aid to Ukraine.

Estonian authorities said that Russia's security services were behind an August arson attack on a defense company that provides military vehicles to Ukraine.

Officials said the country will close all its border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1 after authorities disrupted another attack on an Estonian defense company that produces attack and reconnaissance drones. Eight Latvian citizens were detained on suspicion of arson, which was ordered by Russian military intelligence, the Estonian and Latvian domestic security services said.

In the U.K. in 2025, a court convicted several men over a plot to set fire to a London warehouse that contained supplies for Kyiv. In September, a British man was charged with plotting with Russian spies to sabotage a drone factory, and an American soldier at a base in England was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Authorities in Poland, Romania and other NATO countries also say they have disrupted multiple Moscow-backed sabotage plots.

The National Protective Security Authority, part of Britain’s MI5 domestic security service, and the Defense Ministry told firms providing “material support” to Ukraine’s armed forces that they may be a target for Moscow.

Chief executives from defense and critical infrastructure companies were being briefed privately by government ministers, the Defense Ministry said.

The alert says that Russia has increased sabotage attempts against European defense facilities in recent months, usually through proxies “employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.” It warns of other hostile activity, “including intimidation of individuals, espionage and information operations,” all aimed at eroding support for Ukraine.

It advises companies to reduce their online presence, beef up security at their sites, identify “potential hostile observation locations” and teach employees to recognize suspicious activity.

The Associated Press has tracked more than 210 incidents across Europe that Western officials consider sabotage and malign activity linked to Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The incidents include arson, sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks and attempted assassinations.

Officials say a goal of the attacks is to undermine support for Ukraine, spread fear and discord in European societies and drain investigative resources. Russia often uses proxies for such attacks, and some perpetrators say they have no idea they have been hired by Moscow.

MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum warned last month of a growing threat from hostile states, chiefly Iran and Russia. He said that Russia's military and intelligence services are "escalating their attempts at hybrid warfare."

“Russia is using tactics that stop short — though sometimes not much short — of conventional conflict,” he said.

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