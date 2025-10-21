Coca-Cola sees third-quarter revenue rise on higher prices

The Coca-Cola Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose largely due to higher prices.

The Atlanta beverage giant said its organic revenue rose 6% to $12.41 billion in the July-September period. That was in line with what Wall Street expected, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke said its unit case volumes were up 1% worldwide. Case volumes were flat in North America and Latin America and down 1% in Asia. But they rose 4% in the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company said it raised prices 6% during the quarter.

The company’s net income jumped 30% to $3.69 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, Coke earned 82 cents per share. That was also higher than the 78 cents analysts forecast.

Coca-Cola also said Tuesday it is refranchising its bottling operations in Africa. Coke and Gutsche Family Investments, a private South African company, have agreed to sell a 75% controlling interested in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa to Coca-Cola HBC AG, a major bottler for the company based in Switzerland.

Coca-Cola will retain a 25% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the largest bottler on the continent, operating in 14 countries and accounting for 40% of Coke’s product volume in Africa. Coca-Cola HBC operates in 29 countries in Europe and Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt.

The transactions are expected to close by the end of 2026.

