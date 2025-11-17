Dubai Air Show opens as local airlines likely seek more jets and defense remains a regional worry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Monday as hometown airlines Emirates and FlyDubai likely look to increase their fleets off record earnings and unending demand for flights through this East-West travel hub.

The air show will also see renewed interest in flying taxis, something the sheikhdom long has promised and now hopes to deliver on next year. Military sales as well remain a focus, with Russia again taking part despite facing Western sanctions over its grinding, yearslong war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Israeli firms won't be attending over lingering anger from the devastating Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Emirates, the state-owned flagship airline of Dubai, earned annual profits of $5.2 billion in the last fiscal year and passenger numbers remain record-breaking at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel. The airline made a $52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft at the 2023 edition of the air show, which takes place at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central.

FlyDubai, the lower-cost sister to Emirates, also has seen record-breaking earnings, and likely wants to expand its fleet of single-aisle aircraft. The airline currently flies 95 Boeing 737 variants, with Airbus wanting to break into the carrier's fleet. FlyDubai ordered $11 billion worth of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the last air show, which when delivered will be the airline's first wide-body aircraft.

Al Maktoum airport itself is on the agenda for Dubai's government. It plans a $35 billion project to expand to five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, to be completed within the next decade. The airport now has just two runways, like Dubai International Airport. Those additional slots coming online will help Emirates and FlyDubai grow their network, and require more aircraft to fly those routes.

Meanwhile, Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms exporter, plans to display its aircraft and weapons systems at a massive pavilion at the air show. The UAE has maintained economic ties and flights to Moscow despite the war on Ukraine.

Rosoboronexport said in a statement it planned to showcase a full-scale Pantzir-SMD-E surface-to-air missile system as well. Air defense systems have taken on a new importance in the Mideast after Qatar came under attack by both Israel and Iran this year. Iran also saw its systems devastated by Israel in a 12-day war between the countries in June.

