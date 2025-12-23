FCC bans new Chinese-made drones, citing security risks

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said it would ban new foreign-made drones, a move that will keep new Chinese-made drones such as those from DJI and Autel out of the U.S. market.

The announcement came a year after Congress passed a defense bill that raised national security concerns about Chinese-made drones, which have become a dominant player in the U.S., widely used in farming, mapping, law enforcement and filmmaking.

The bill called for stopping the two Chinese companies from selling new drones in the U.S. if a review found they posed a risk to American national security. The deadline for the review was Dec. 23.

The FCC said Monday the review found that all drones and critical components produced in foreign countries, not just by the two Chinese companies, posed “unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons." But it said specific drones or components would be exempt if the Pentagon or Department of Homeland Security determined they did not pose such risks.

The FCC cited upcoming major events, such as the 2026 World Cup, America250 celebrations and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, as reasons to address potential drone threats posed by “criminals, hostile foreign actors, and terrorists."

Michael Robbins, president and chief executive officer of AUVSI, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, said in a statement that the industry group welcomes the decision. He said it's time for the U.S. not only to reduce its dependence on China but build its own drones.

“Recent history underscores why the United States must increase domestic drone production and secure its supply chains," Robbins said, citing Beijing's willingness to restrict critical supplies such as rare earth magnets to serve its strategic interests.

DJI said it was disappointed by the FCC decision. “While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released regarding what information was used by the Executive Branch in reaching its determination,” it said in a statement.

“Concerns about DJI’s data security have not been grounded in evidence and instead reflect protectionism, contrary to the principles of an open market,” the company said.

In Texas, Gene Robinson has a fleet of nine DJI drones that he uses for law enforcement training and forensic analyses. He said the new restrictions would hurt him and many others who have come to rely on the Chinese drones because of their versatility, high performance and affordable prices.

But he said he understands the decision and lamented that the U.S. had outsourced the manufacturing to China. “Now, we are paying the price,” Robinson said. “To get back to where we had the independence, there will be some growing pains. We need to suck it up, and let’s not have it happen again."

Also in Texas, Arthur Erickson, chief executive officer and co-founder of the drone-making company Hylio, said the departure of DJI would provide much-needed room for American companies like his to grow. New investments are pouring in to help him ramp up production of spray drones, which farmers use to fertilize their fields, and it will bring down prices, Erickson said.

But he also called it “crazy” and “unexpected” that the FCC should expand the scope to all foreign-made drones and drone components. “The way it's written is a blanket statement,” Erickson said. “There's a global allied supply chain. I hope they will clarify that.”

