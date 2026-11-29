QUETTA, Pakistan — Gunmen ambushed two vehicles carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 11 people before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The attack took place in Kohlu, a district in the province of Balochistan, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months. A search operation was underway to trace and arrest the assailants, senior police official Tayyab Iqbal said.

In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killings and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which the government has blamed for similar attacks.

Oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan has a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks, targeting security forces and civilians in their quest for independence. Several militant groups, including the outlawed Pakistan Taliban, also are active in the province, and they often target security forces there and elsewhere in Pakistan.

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