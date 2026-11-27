Dan Carney, who cofounded Pizza Hut with his brother nearly seven decades ago, has died. He was 95.

Wichita State University, Carney's alma mater, announced his death earlier this month. The school said he died on Nov. 13.

Carney and his younger brother, Frank, launched the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, back in 1958. They were both students, according to the university, and used a $600 loan from their mother to open one small restaurant at the time.

“The sign out front only had room for eight letters and, just like that, Pizza Hut was born,” Pizza Hut's website notes.

Their business quickly found success, and franchised locations grew Pizza Hut's reach. Pizza Hut's familiar red roof debuted in 1969 and by 1971 it was the top pizza chain in the world by sales. The company's website boasted nearly 20,000 locations worldwide as of the end of last year.

The International Pizza Hut Franchise Holder’s Association credited Carney with much of the company's mission.

“Dan believed in doing things the right way, taking care of guests, looking out for people and giving back to the community. Those values helped build Pizza Hut into the brand it is today, and they are just as important to us now,” the association said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "We’re grateful for what he and Frank started, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

In addition to cofounding Pizza Hut, Carney also spent much of his life doing philanthropy and advocacy. He served as board chairman of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation for 50 years. The CPRF said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing, and called Carney a “devoted champion” of its mission.

Wichita State added that Carney was a decades-long supporter of the university, including through scholarship support for students and helping open the on-campus Pizza Hut museum.

“Pizza Hut is known worldwide, but Dan’s legacy at this university is just as lasting,” Wichita State President Rick Muma said in a statement.

Carney's younger brother and Pizza Hut co-founder, Frank, died in 2020.

Pizza Hut is now headquartered in Texas. Amid growing competition, it has had several different owners over the years. PepsiCo acquired Pizza Hut in 1977 but spun off its restaurant division — which became Yum Brands — in 1997. Just earlier this year, private equity firm LongRange Capital bought Pizza Hut for about $1.5 billion, excluding the mainland China business.

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