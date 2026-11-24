Utah asked a court to dismiss the criminal charges it filed last month against prediction market operator Kalshi and two of its executives, citing Kalshi's decision to halt trading in the state that had accused it of running an illegal gambling enterprise.

The one-sentence motion filed Tuesday in a Salt Lake City-based court by state Attorney General Derek Brown referenced a “change in circumstance." Brown’s office noted that it could refile the case if Kalshi resumes offering trades on its platform there.

“Kalshi has pulled out of Utah, and if it returns, so will the charges,” Brown said in a statement.

Utah has been on the front lines of a battle between states and the federal government over who regulates the markets. Litigation has spread across more than 20 states, creating a fragmented legal landscape that analysts say will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The felony charges filed by Utah include 13 counts of violating the state's prohibition on gambling and another charge involving profiting off illegal activity.

The state’s charging documents name Kalshi and its co-founders, chief executive officer Tarek Mansour and chief operating officer Luana Lopes Lara. They are due in court in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, unless a judge agrees to dismiss the case.

Utah law prohibits gambling, and Utah considers prediction markets gambling, Brown's office said. Many other states contend that the platforms’ sports trading activities are flouting their laws that regulate sports betting and casino gambling.

Utah's felony charges represented a new tactic in how states are trying to assert regulatory authority over the fast-expanding activity. In a separate case, Brown's office is still asking a state court to make Kalshi give up the profits it made in Utah.

Kalshi, the nation's largest prediction market operator, said Monday it had halted trading in Utah after it became clear that a federal judge hearing a case brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission wouldn't immediately stop Utah's attempts to shut it down there.

A Kalshi spokesperson called it an “unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi" but said the company will continue to fight in court for the right to operate in Utah.

Kalshi didn’t close open positions or void contracts when it blocked any new positions from being taken in Utah. It also let Utah traders close out their open positions and withdraw their funds, Kalshi said.

Kalshi, like the CFTC, argues that prediction markets offer "event contracts" that should be considered swaps under a federal law that grants exclusive regulation to the federal agency. Utah and at least 42 other states have opposed that view.

Kalshi sued Utah in February, asking a federal judge to prevent the state from enforcing its gambling restrictions on the platform. A federal judge rejected the request, and an appeal is pending at the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which declined to halt Utah's regulatory enforcement during Kalshi's appeal.

Trading activity on Kalshi is halted in Nevada and partially in Michigan and Washington, according to Kalshi.

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