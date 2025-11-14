Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to retire in January and US operations chief John Furner will take over

NEW YORK — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who turned the nation's largest retailer into a tech-powered giant since taking over in 2014, will retire in January.

John Furner, a long time insider and head of Walmart's U.S. operations, will take over, the company said Friday.

McMillon’s retirement is effective Jan. 31, 2026. Furner will start as CEO the next day.

During McMillon's tenure as CEO, he invested heavily in its workers by increasing wages, expanding parental leave and launching a program for certificates or degrees for employees seeking education opportunities. Walmart has also lowered its prices and embraced technology like artificial intelligence to improve customer and worker experiences.

