Camden County’s Emergency Management Agency is recertified in StormReady Program

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — In time for the 2023 hurricane season, Camden County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced its recertification in the National Weather Service’s (NWS) StormReady Program.

Approximately 98 percent of all presidentially declared disasters are weather related, leading to around 500 deaths per year and nearly $15 billion in damage annually.

The StormReady Program seeks to arm America’s communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during and after the event.

“This accomplishment is the result of teamwork and partnerships across our community,” Emergency Management Director Chuck White said. “From NWS Jacksonville, Camden County E-911 Center, and local leadership, Camden County residents should be proud of the working relationships we build upon to make our community ready for disasters.”

The Camden County EMA is responsible for managing all emergency preparedness program areas within the county. The agency also develops and maintains emergency plans of all types of natural and man-made hazards. It provides the analysis and recommendations necessary to make decisions that will effectively save lives and protect property in such emergencies.