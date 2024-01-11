Jacksonville Beach police searching for missing teen

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Kate Fennell who is 5′04″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Fennell was last seen with her father on Wednesday at 11:15 pm around America Avenue and Jacksonville Drive, wearing a bright red shirt with “God is dope” written on the front.

Jacksonville Beach police say Fennell is suspected of leaving on Thursday between 1:15 am and 1:45 am with no known direction or method of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667 and ask for Detective Burrell.





