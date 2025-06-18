Child dies in Putnam County tubing accident

Putnam County, Fla — On Tuesday, June 17, along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers responded to a reported boating incident in Putnam County involving a tube being towed by a personal watercraft. Two children were injured in the incident, and tragically, one has passed away.

“The FWC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by this devastating event,” Public Information Officer Chad Weber wrote in a statement sent to WOKV News.

According to FWC the investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.

© 2023 Cox Media Group