Clay County District Schools hosts job fair and teacher training

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — In one month, The Clay County District Schools will be hosting a teacher training and job fair.

July 19th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, applicants for both instructional and support positions will be hired.

