09.11.23 The Return Of Smaller Homes / Smart Choices For Higher Education

Clark explains the forces behind a reversal in home building trends, bringing more affordable homes to the housing market. Also today: New data shows the net cost of attending college is moderating. Clark discusses cost factors to consider when choosing a college and most importantly – a course of study and skill set. Is prestige worth the price, or is it better to hold the cost and borrowing down? Plus, a NEVER NEVER rule on student loans.

Back To Smaller Homes: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

College Major and School Choice Decisions: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

