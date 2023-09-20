09.20.23 Food Delivery And Your Wallet / Bus Travel Is Back!

There's a brewing war between food delivery services and restaurants and it's costing customers. Clark discusses the big price difference between food delivery vs pickup or dining in, and the embedded cost of using food apps. Also, due to the unreliability of flight schedules, more people are driving to destinations they can reach in 8 hours or less. As an alternative, there are more discounted bus service options today to consider. A look at regional bus radial routes may save you money on travel
- Food Delivery Costs: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Bus Travel: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- WSJ: Who Should Eat the Cost of Pricier Delivery Menus?
- Food Delivery – DoorDash UberEats etc – Clark Howard Community
- What Is a Spousal IRA and What Are the Rules?
- 5 Things to Know About the Costco Car Rental Program
- Credit Card Car Rental Insurance: What You Need To Know
- Traveling by Bus Is No Longer a Plan B for Many Americans – The Wall Street Journal.
- Skiplagging: How it works and why the airlines can't stand it
- Amazon Clinic
