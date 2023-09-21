Clark.com provides in-depth coverage of cell phone plans, including pre-paid options. While the big 3 push higher bills at a time of marginal growth, 1 in 4 customers have gone to discounters. There are so many new cell phone plans out there – consider switching to save big bucks. Something else that can save big money is to travel to a foreign country for dental care. This potential alternative is an important, individual, research based choice.

Prepaid Phone Plans: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Dental Tourism: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.21.23 SAVE With New Prepaid Cell Plans / Dental Care Overseas appeared first on Clark Howard.