09.28.23 Credit Cards: Rates & Rewards / New Online Junk Fees

Clark explains how the credit card reward game goes through cycles, and where we are now in terms of you applying for credit. And with interest rates high, if you do carry debt, know the best kind of card to use. Also today – fees are creeping into everything! Get Clark's warning about new online shopping fees you could easily miss.

Credit Card Offers & Interest: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Junk Fees Are Morphing: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

