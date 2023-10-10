When buying or selling a home, your choice of a real estate agent is much more important than you may think. Also today, Clark has good news on the new car purchase front – but it's a double message. Get the lay of the land on current cost considerations if you're in the market for a new vehicle.
- Choosing A Real Estate Agent: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Buying A New Car: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
The post 10.10.23 The Value Of Real Estate Agents / If You Must – Buying A New Car appeared first on Clark Howard.