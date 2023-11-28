11.28.23 Used Car Prices / Solving The Problem Of Boarding A Plane

One decision that will save you big money over time is to buy a used car instead of new. And there is good news along that front. Clark updates what’s happening with prices on both new and used cars. Also, airline boarding can be a big headache – inefficient and time consuming. Clark has the solution.
- Used Car Prices: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Fixing Airline Boarding: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Clark.com – Report: 10 Used Cars With the Biggest Price Drops
- 10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
- Can I Trust the FDIC's Recommendations on Getting Insured for More Than $250,000 at a Single Bank?
- 14 Places To Listen to Free Music Online
- Airline boarding: how to end the game of thrones fight for baggage space
- Health Insurance Guide
- California could make it easier to scrub your personal data from the web. Businesses are pushing back
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
