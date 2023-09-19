Boost Infinite: New Unlimited Plan Includes Annual iPhone Upgrade

Boost Infinite has launched a new monthly unlimited phone plan that comes with a free iPhone 15 with no trade-in required. Additionally, the plan includes an annual free upgrade to the latest iPhone model.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Boost Infinite’s new plan including what you’ll get for the price and how you can get a free iPhone every year.

Boost Infinite’s New Plan: Infinite Access for iPhone

If you prefer to have the latest iPhone model every year, Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone could be a plan worth considering.

Infinite Access for iPhone costs $60 per month per line. This makes it Boost Infinite's most expensive plan. The company's other plans begin at $25 for Infinite Unlimited and $50 for Infinite Unlimited+.

Like Boost Infinite's other plans, Infinite Access for iPhone is a postpaid plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data (30GB high-speed). Here are the other perks you'll get with the latest plan:

Titanium iPhone 15 Pro included today with no trade-in required

Latest iPhone every year

Access to "America's Smart Network"

Talk and text to over 200 global destinations

Mexico & Canada talk, text and data

You can choose any iPhone from the latest series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 15 Pro) that costs up to $1,000. iPhones costing more than this will come with a $1,000 credit applied over 36 months plus a monthly payment added to your bill for the additional costs. For example, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $5.56/month.

There are two optional add-ons available for purchase with this plan: Data Hotspot and Speed Pass. Each add-on costs $10/month. Data Hotspot allows you to use up to 30GB/month as a mobile hotspot. Speed Pass adds 10GB of high-speed data to bump up your line from 30GB to 40GB of data per month.

To be eligible for a free iPhone from Boost Infinite, you'll have to pass a soft credit check. Then, you can purchase your new phone online from Boost Infinite's website or at Amazon.

During checkout, you will have to pay taxes on the full list price of your phone plus $60 for your first month of service. The $60 will appear as a credit on your first month's wireless service bill. Once you receive your new iPhone in the mail, you'll have 30 days to activate the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone wireless service plan. If you don't activate your new plan within 30 days, you will have to pay the full price of the iPhone.

After 12 consecutive payments on the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you'll be eligible for a free upgrade. You can request your upgrade on the Boost Infinite app and receive the latest new iPhone in the mail. Once you receive it, you will have to send back your current iPhone as a trade-in. If there's any damage to your iPhone after a year, Boost Infinte will not accept the trade-in. That means you'll either have to pay the full price or forfeit your upgrade.

The free iPhone financed through Boost Infinite will be paid off in full after 36 months if you choose not to upgrade your phone. At that point, you can unlock your phone and use it on any network or re-apply for a new free iPhone without a trade-in from Boost Infinite.

About Boost Infinite: “America’s Smart Network”

If you aren't familiar with Boost Infinite, it's a postpaid cell phone service that DISH Wireless launched last year. It's owned by the same company as Boost Mobile (Review), which offers one of the cheapest prepaid annual phone plans available.

Boost Infinite originally launched with only one plan: unlimited talk, text and data for $25. Since then, the company has added two more unlimited plans to its lineup: Infinite Unlimited+ and Infinite Unlimited Access for iPhone.

Boost Infinite has partnerships with both AT&T and T-Mobile as well as access to their own Boost Wireless Network. With these three networks, the company has created "America's Smart Network." Instead of being assigned one specific network based on a home address, Boost Infinite customers will automatically connect to the strongest network in their area. According to the websites, your phone will then switch seamlessly between the three networks based on your location.

You can learn more about America’s Smart Network

on

.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone plan is a great option if you're looking to upgrade to the latest Apple device every year. However, it's not the cheapest unlimited plan on the market.

When it comes to unlimited plans with 30GB of high-speed data, you can find a better deal with a different service provider. For example, Mint Mobile (Review) is currently offering an unlimited phone plan with 40GB of high-speed data for $15/month on T-Mobile's network. Visible (Review) offers truly unlimited data for $25/month on Verizon Wireless' network. Even Boost Infinite offers Infinite Unlimited for $25/month with 30GB of high-speed data.

With the Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you're paying $60 for the same perks (in addition to data in Canada and Mexico.) The big appeal of this plan is the annual iPhone upgrade. However, to be eligible, you'll have to keep the $60/month phone plan for 12 consecutive months and prevent your phone from being lost, damaged or stolen. Boost Infinite does recommend AppleCare to protect your phone and ensure you're eligible for the next upgrade. If you don't want to pay for AppleCare, consider one of these cost-effective alternatives to protect your phone.

Compared to other plans that offer free annual upgrades, Boost Infinite offers a good price. For example, T-Mobile's Go5G Next costs $100/month and includes an annual upgrade to the latest device. AT&T and Verizon Wireless offer early upgrade options, but you won't find any postpaid plans with a free annual upgrade included. (However, you can currently find deals for a free iPhone 15 from both providers.)

If you’re wondering whether or not you should switch to Boost Infinite, consider what’s important to you in a phone plan. If it’s an annual upgrade to the latest Apple device, Infinite Access for iPhone could be worth it at $60/month. However, if you’re only looking for unlimited data, you can find a cheaper plan.

If you do decide to make the switch, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide to switching cell phone service providers.

Will you be switching to Boost Infinite's new plan? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

