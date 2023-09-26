Costco Pharmacy Is Rolling Out a New Perk for Members

Money expert Clark Howard loves Costco for saving big on everything from groceries to gas.

To help offer their members even more savings, Costco is adding a new service from their pharmacy department.

Costco Rolls Out Telehealth Services for Their Members

In this latest addition, Costco is partnering with Sesame to bring you same-day medical visits with a primary care doctor with just a few minutes wait. No jumping in the car, finding parking, and waiting in a packed waiting room. This service is available to Costco members in all 50 states!

What Is Sesame?

Sesame is a health care marketplace covering all 50 states. They offer quality and convenient medical care at a lower price than most traditional providers. They even boast an "excellent" rating from review site Trustpilot.

Sesame had this to say regarding its recent partnership with Costco:

"Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO. "When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care."

How Does It Work?

You can easily jump onto the Sesame site via Costco Pharmacy or by going directly to Sesame. From there, it is easy to search for a telehealth appointment. You can search providers by specialty, condition or even by a doctor you have visited previously.

You must pay for your visit upfront and the visit starts at just $29 for a virtual primary care visit. Before your appointment, you will be required to fill out a brief medical history form. From there, you will receive an email with a secure link when it is your turn to see the doctor.

For a limited time, Costco members are eligible to receive 10% off their first visit.

Note that Sesame does not accept insurance. However, this could be a great option for those with expensive co-pays or high-deductible health plans.

Final Thoughts

If you are a member at Costco and find yourself needing affordable, non-life-threatening care, Sesame should be top of mind.

Do you have experience using Sesame or Costco Pharmacy? Let us know your thoughts in our Clark.com Community.

