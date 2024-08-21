Clark Howard

How To Watch College Football Without Cable in 2024

By Nick Cole
Are you a college football fan who has cut the cord from the cable company in 2024?

I have good news: It’s entirely possible to recreate the “cable” or “satellite” experience of watching all the big games each week without making a long-term financial commitment.

But with hundreds of college football teams taking the field each week, it may take a little work to determine which live streaming TV option is the most cost-effective way to access the games that mean the most to you.

I have an article on free and cheap ways to watch football in 2024, but today I want to focus on helping you find the right game plan for watching the college football games that mean the most to you.

Table of Contents

Which Channels Do You Need To Watch College Football in 2024?

If you’re a big college football fan, you know that finding your favorite team on TV each week can be a bit of a jigsaw puzzle.

Details like game time and broadcast channel are sometimes decided less than two weeks before the games actually kickoff.

So, when it comes to being prepared to watch games in these ever-changing scheduling conditions, you need to be aware of the channels that could be broadcasting the games that mean something to you.

For example, if you’re a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs or Alabama Crimson Tide, you’ll likely be watching SEC-related broadcasts this season. And the majority of those games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

That means you’ll want a streaming TV service that offers channels like ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, the SEC Network and more.

If you prefer Big Ten football, you’ll want access to a different set of channels that may include CBS and FOX networks.

And, if you’re a fan of Notre Dame football, you’ll be most interested in getting access to NBC.

But what if an SEC team plays against a Big Ten team? Which channel will have the broadcasting rights?

It can get complicated.

Here’s a list of channels you may want based on popular conferences you may watch:

ConferenceChannels or Services You’ll Likely Need
SECABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, SEC Network+, ESPN+
Big TenCBS, FOX, FS1, NBC, Big Ten Network, Peacock
ACCABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Extra, The CW Network, ESPN+
Big 12FOX, FS1, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+

There are several other conferences that have games spread across these networks. They may also broadcast on services like ESPN+.

The good news is that, although there are up to 15-20 different channels that could broadcast a major college football game, most of them are owned by just a handful of companies. And those companies usually sell the rights to their channels as a grouping to streaming services. (Ex. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, etc.)

Which Streaming Services Are Best for These Channels?

So, as a fellow college football fanatic, my suggestion is to consider a service that offers as many of these channels in one spot as possible.

This may cost a little more in the short term, but you can sit down on Saturdays knowing that you have access to all the big games across several different conferences.

And the good news is that we don’t have to commit to these streaming services for a long period of time. They are month-by-month subscriptions. So, you could conceivably sign up with a promotional offer with one service for a month and then move to another for the next month.

And the college football season is only a few months out of the calendar, so you can ditch the live TV streaming services altogether in the off-season.

Let’s take a look at some of your options and the varying costs associated.

The Best “Full Service” Options: YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV

If you want one simple subscription to "set it and forget it" for college football season, I'd encourage you to consider paying up for either YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

These are not the cheapest options, but they’re the most “complete” options for college football fans. You’ll find that you have access to an overwhelming majority of the big games with these subscriptions.

And, because Hulu + Live TV includes the Disney Bundle with its subscription price, you’ll also get access to ESPN+ with that streaming service.

  Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV
Monthly Price $76.99 $72.99
Free Trial 3 Days Up to 21 Days
Local Channels Included Yes Yes
Simultaneous Streams 2 3
User Profiles Allowed 6 6
Cloud DVR Hours Unlimited Unlimited
Number of Channels 105 131

You will find that the full menu of ESPN, Fox Sports, conference-specific channels and local channels are available on the basic packages for both of these services. That should get you plenty of college football for one monthly subscription.

YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV Channel Options
Hulu + Live TV ($76.99) YouTube TV ($72.99)
A&E  
ABC ABC
  ABC Localish
ABC News Live ABC News Live
ACC Network ACC Network
Adult Swim Adult Swim
  AMC
Animal Planet Animal Planet
  BBC America
  BBC World News
BET BET
  BET Her
Big Ten Network Big Ten Network
Bloomberg TV  
  Bounce TV
Bravo Bravo
Cartoon Network Cartoon Network
CBS CBS
CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network
  Charge!
Cheddar Cheddar
  Cheddar News
CMT CMT
CNBC CNBC
  CNBC World
CNN CNN
CNN International  
Comedy Central Comedy Central
Comedy.TV Comedy.TV
  Comet TV
  Court TV
Cozi TV Cozi TV
Crime & Investigation  
Dabl Dabl
Discovery Channel Discovery Channel
Disney Channel Disney Channel
Disney Junior Disney Junior
Disney XD Disney XD
  Docurama
  Dove Channel
E! E!
ESPN ESPN
ESPN2 ESPN2
ESPNews ESPNews
ESPNU ESPNU
Food Network Food Network
FOX FOX
FOX Business Network FOX Business Network
  Fox Live Now
FOX News Channel FOX News Channel
  Fox Soul
FOX Sports 1 FOX Sports 1
FOX Sports 2 FOX Sports 2
FOX Weather FOX Weather
Freeform Freeform
FX FX
FXM FXM
FXX FXX
FYI  
  Galavision
Game Show Network Game Show Network
  GetTV
Golf Channel Golf Channel
Great American Family  
  Great Courses Signature Collection
Great Entertainment Television  
Hallmark Channel Hallmark Channel
  Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HGTV HGTV
History  
HLN HLN
  HSN
  IFC
Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery
  Ion
JusticeCentral.TV JusticeCentral.TV
  LAFC
  Law & Crime
Lifetime  
Lifetime Movie Network  
  Local Now
Localish  
Magnolia Network Magnolia Network
Military History  
MLB Network  
MotorTrend MotorTrend
MSNBC MSNBC
MTV MTV
  MTV Classic
  MTV2
  MyNetworkTV
NASA TV  
Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Wild
National Geographic National Geographic
  NBA TV
NBC NBC
NBC News Now NBC News Now
  NBCLX
  NECN
NewsNation NewsNation
NFL Network NFL Network
Nick Jr. Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon Nickelodeon
  Nicktoons
  Orlando City
OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network
Oxygen Oxygen
  Oxygen True Crime
Paramount Network Paramount Network
  PBS
PBS Kids PBS Kids
  PCMag.com
POP POP
QVC QVC
  Recipe.TV
  Scripps News
SEC Network SEC Network
Smithsonian Channel Smithsonian Channel
Start TV Start TV
  SundanceTV
Syfy Syfy
  T2
  Tastemade
  TBD
TBS TBS
TCM TCM
  TeenNick
  Telehit
Telemundo Telemundo
Tennis Channel  
The CW The CW
The Weather Channel The Weather Channel
TheGrio  
TLC TLC
TNT TNT
Travel Channel Travel Channel
truTV truTV
TV Land TV Land
  TYT Network
  UniMás
Universal Kids Universal Kids
  Univision
USA Network USA Network
Vevo Country  
Vevo Hip-Hop  
Vevo Holiday  
Vevo Pop  
Vevo ’80s  
Vevo ’90s  
VH1 VH1
Vice  
  WE tv
  YouTube Originals

The Best “Value” Option: Sling TV

If you're less concerned about seeing all of the games and just want a reasonably-priced subscription that will give you a reasonable amount of games, you may find that Sling TV is the best value for your wallet.

Sling offers live TV packages for as little as $40 per month. You can enhance that by buying Orange+Blue for $55 per month and can get even more college football channels via the Sports Add-on Package.

  Sling Orange + Blue Sling TV – Blue Sling TV – Orange
Monthly Price $55.00 $40.00 $40.00
Free Trial None None None
Simultaneous Streams 3 3 1
User Profiles Allowed 1 1 1
Cloud DVR Hours 50 50 50
Number of Channels 48 42 32
Sling TV Channel Options
Sling Orange + Blue ($55.00) Sling TV – Blue ($40.00) Sling TV – Orange ($40.00)
A&E A&E A&E
ABC ABC  
AMC AMC AMC
AXS TV AXS TV AXS TV
BBC America BBC America BBC America
BET BET BET
Bloomberg TV Bloomberg TV Bloomberg TV
Bravo Bravo  
Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network
Charge! Charge! Charge!
CNN CNN CNN
Comedy Central Comedy Central Comedy Central
Comet TV Comet TV Comet TV
Discovery Channel Discovery Channel  
Disney Channel   Disney Channel
E! E!  
EPIX Drive-In    
ESPN   ESPN
ESPN2   ESPN2
ESPN3   ESPN3
Food Network Food Network Food Network
FOX FOX  
FOX News Channel FOX News Channel  
FOX Sports 1 FOX Sports 1  
Freeform   Freeform
Fuse Fuse Fuse
FX FX  
HGTV HGTV HGTV
History History History
HLN HLN  
IFC IFC IFC
Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery
Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime
Local Now Local Now Local Now
  MGM+ Drive-In MGM+ Drive-In
MotorTrend   MotorTrend
MSNBC MSNBC  
National Geographic National Geographic  
NBC NBC  
NFL Network NFL Network  
Nick Jr. Nick Jr. Nick Jr.
    QVC
Syfy Syfy  
TBS TBS TBS
TLC TLC  
TNT TNT TNT
Travel Channel Travel Channel Travel Channel
truTV truTV  
USA Network USA Network  
Vice Vice Vice
Sports Extra – Sling Blue ($11.00) Sports Extra – Sling Orange ($11.00) Sports Extra – Sling Orange + Blue ($11.00)
  ACC Network ACC Network
  ACC Network Extra ACC Network Extra
beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports
Big Ten Network   Big Ten Network
  ESPNews ESPNews
  ESPNU ESPNU
FOX Sports 2   FOX Sports 2
Golf Channel   Golf Channel
  Longhorn Network Longhorn Network
MLB Network MLB Network MLB Network
MLB Network Strikezone MLB Network Strikezone MLB Network Strikezone
NBA TV NBA TV NBA TV
NFL Redzone   NFL Redzone
NHL Network NHL Network NHL Network
Olympic Channel   Olympic Channel
Pac-12 Network Pac-12 Network Pac-12 Network
  SEC Network SEC Network
    SEC Network+
Tennis Channel Tennis Channel Tennis Channel

The Best “Cheap” Option: Pay for a Service like ESPN+ and Buy an Antenna

If you’re willing to miss out on key games each week, you can significantly cut your college football viewing expenses by avoiding the full-service live TV streaming options.

Purchasing a digital antenna could unlock free access to college football games on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC each week.

And a standalone subscription to ESPN+ will get you access to a large menu of college football games that are exclusive to ESPN each week.

But, be warned: ESPN+ does not typically provide access to games broadcast on channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN, SEC Network, ACC Network. You will need a live TV subscription to access those games.

Peacock (NBC) and Paramount+ (CBS) also will provide access to a limited number of live college football games this fall.

What is your strategy for watching games this season? We’d love to hear from you in the Clark.com community.

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post How To Watch College Football Without Cable in 2024 appeared first on Clark Howard.

