Mint Mobile Deal: Get Four FREE Lines When You Switch

For a limited time, new customers switching to Mint Mobile from AT&T or Verizon can buy one line of service on any three-month plan and get up to four lines at no additional cost. Combined with Mint Mobile's other new customer offer, you could get five lines of unlimited service for $15/month for the first three months ($45 total).

In this article, I’ll take a look at Mint Mobile’s current plan selection and walk you through how to switch to Mint Mobile with up to four free lines.

Get Five Lines on Mint Mobile’s Unlimited Phone Plan for $15/Month

Now through September 5, new customers who port their current phone number to Mint Mobile from AT&T or Verizon Wireless are eligible for up to four free lines.

Here's how the deal works: You can buy any three-month plan for $15/month ($45 total) and add up to four additional lines when you check out. Each additional line will get the same three-month plan as the primary account holder for free. After each line's initial three months, plan rates will return to normal pricing.

The "catch" is that all lines must port their existing phone numbers from AT&T or Verizon Wireless.

If you take full advantage of Mint Mobile's offer and add four free lines, you'll get five total lines of service for the price of one three-month plan: $45 ($15/month). Of course, you can add as few as one additional line and get the same deal: three months of service for $45 ($15/month).

Eligible Mint Mobile Cell Phone Plans

When you sign up as a new customer with Mint Mobile, you can choose any three-month plan for the same price. This new customer offer includes Mint Mobile's unlimited plan, which makes it 50% off during your first three months. Of course, you'll save even more when you add additional eligible lines for free before September 5.

All of Mint Mobile's plans include unlimited talk, text and data. However, download speeds slow once you've hit your monthly high-speed data allotment.

Additionally, it's important to know that Mint Mobile does not offer monthly cell phone plans. Instead, you'll have to prepay for three months, six months or a year in advance. New customers should sign up for a three-month plan to get the best offers. However, after three months, consider prepaying for a year in advance if the service meets your needs. This is the best way to get the lowest possible monthly rates after your new customer rate expires.

Here are all of Mint Mobile’s current plans with their regular pricing (after a new customer’s first three months):

3-Month Plan Price 6-Month Plan Price 12-Month Plan Price 5GB $25/month $20/month $15/month 15GB $35/month $25/month $20/month 20GB $45/month $35/month $25/month 40GB $40/month $35/month $30/month

You can learn more about Mint Mobile's plans in my full Mint Mobile review. You can also visit the company's website for additional details.

Mint Mobile: The Best Value for a Cheap Phone Plan

If you aren't familiar with Mint Mobile, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that runs on T-Mobile's towers. It provides access to the same service, 4G/LTE network and 5G network (on capable devices) for a fraction of the price.

All of Mint Mobile's plans are available to new customers for $15/month ($45 for three months). Plus, new customers can get up to four free lines for a limited time. To compare, postpaid plans from T-Mobile begin at $50/month for one line with the Essentials Saver plan.

Mint Mobile's plan prices make it one of several aggressive and inexpensive discounters in the cell phone space according to money expert Clark Howard. This is why Mint Mobile has won several awards on Clark.com including the following:

I've tried out Mint Mobile myself in the past and had an excellent experience. Since then, I've helped my husband switch to Mint Mobile where he now pays $360 for a full year of unlimited service! You can read my full Mint Mobile review here.

If you've thought about trying out Mint Mobile in the past, now could be a perfect time to switch. If you currently have more than one line with AT&T or Verizon Wireless, you can get three months of free service for up to four lines! To get this offer, you'll have to port your current numbers to Mint Mobile. Check out our step-by-step guide to switching phone carriers here.

Even if you aren't ready to commit for three months, you may be eligible for a 7-day free trial.

For more options, check out all of our top picks for the best cell phone plans available now. Additionally, you can use our new Cell Phone Plan Finder to quickly compare plans that will meet your needs.

Will you be switching to Mint Mobile from AT&T or Verizon? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

