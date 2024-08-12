Wells Fargo Launches New ‘One Key’ Travel Credit Cards

Are you a traveler in search of a new rewards credit card?

Wells Fargo and Expedia have joined forces to launch a couple of travel cards you may want to consider.

The

are a pair of co-branded credit cards that offer rewards to be used on travel reservations with Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo.

The pitch on these cards is that they can earn you up to 9% back on spending with these businesses if you’re a member of their rewards program.

“The new credit cards will enhance our unique travel rewards program that lets members earn and redeem OneKeyCash across eligible Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo bookings,” Katrina Lane, SVP, Traveler Engagement & Loyalty, Expedia Group, said in a press release.

Let’s take a look at the details for this card to see if it’s a good fit for your wallet.

One Key Card Details: What You Should Know

Expedia Group One Key Cards The One Key Card suite offers 3% in OneKeyCash on Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, and everyday purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. (Hand-out/Expedia Group)

As mentioned above, these One Key credit cards are intended to be used in tandem with a One Key loyalty program account.

These accounts reward customers of Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo with OneKeyCash rewards as they book their travel through those businesses. These rewards can then be redeemed to book travel with those businesses.

These two credit cards are another step deeper into that ecosystem. They are designed to both incentivize spending with their businesses via spending multipliers and also reward your everyday spending with OneKeyCash.

There are multipliers for the bonus rewards you can earn for spending with your credit card within the One Key ecosystem, but the percentage of cash back you earn will depend on your membership tier. There are Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum membership levels based on your purchase history.

Each card offers 3% back on spending with Expedia, with the ability to combine that with the rewards program to get up to 9% back. More on how each card rewards these spenders in a bit.

The One Key Card comes with no annual fee and a basic version of their rewards system. The One Key+ Card, on the other hand, carries a $99 annual fee and offers more robust chances to earn rewards.

Both cards have a welcome bonus offer to consider, and they both reward spending on things like gas, dining and groceries on top of your travel expenditures.

And, since they’re both Mastercard World Elite offerings from Wells Fargo, you’ll get cell phone protection and auto rental collision damage waiver coverage from each of them.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of what each card offers.

One Key Card vs. One Key+ Card Comparison

Are you considering adding one of these new credit cards to your wallet?

