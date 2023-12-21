Dancer the dog is home for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just last night, The Jacksonville Humane Society shared a picture of Dancer, a three-legged, 11-year-old hospice pet who needed a home.

This morning, some lovely people family were waiting at the doors to take Dancer on a Silent Night foster trip.

“You all showed up with messages of love and encouragement for sweet Dancer. Dancer will be getting all the love in a cozy home this weekend, and there wasn’t a dry eye in our shelter when she left,” said JHS in a Facebook post.

Dancer the dog (The Jacksonville Humane Society)

