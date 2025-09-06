Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — Davey Johnson, an All-Star second baseman who won the World Series twice with the Baltimore Orioles as a player and managed the New York Mets to the title in 1986 has died. He was 82.

Longtime Mets public relations representative Jay Horwitz said Johnson’s wife informed him of his death after a long illness. Johnson was at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, when he died.

Johnson played 13 major league seasons with Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia and the Chicago Chicago Cubs from 1965-78 and won the Gold Glove three times. He managed the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals during a span from 1984-2013.

