Disc golf returning to VyStar Ballpark in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s “Aces Around the Bases” disc golf event will return to VyStar Ballpark this Summer. The event will take place on Friday, July 25 from 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. and on Saturday, July 26 from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The nine-hole course will go through all of VyStar Ballpark, including the concourse, field, and Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. It costs $70 for a pair to play in the event and $140 for a group of four. Tickets for the event are on sale now. All paying players will receive a free, limited edition Jumbo Shrimp disc.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the “Aces Around the Bases” event.

Parking is free for the event and guests can enter at the Main Gate on Georgia St.

© 2023 Cox Media Group