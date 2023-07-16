Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday.

The earthquake was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

In Kodiak, Alaska, sirens warned of a possible tsunami and sent people driving to shelters late at night, according to video posted to social media.

The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. National Weather Service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers). About an hour after the initial alert, it was updated to cancel the advisory.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to the islands.

