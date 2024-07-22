Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder's record stays intact

Eminem's 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" after 12 weeks.

In its first week, "The Tortured Poets Department" hit 891.34 million album streams stateside, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

Swift's album debuted at No. 1 in April and held the top spot for three months. She is the only woman to have done so; Swift beat the previous record held by Whitney Houston's 1987 album, “Whitney.” It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1.

"The Tortured Poets Department" tied Morgan Wallen's 2023 album "One Thing at a Time," which also debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. (It would later remerge at the top spot, spending 19 weeks total at No. 1.)

The only album to outperform them is Stevie Wonder's 1976 masterpiece, "Songs in the Key of Life." It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting in the top spot; 14 weeks there in total.

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" is Eminem's 11th No. 1 album. "The Tortured Poets Department" dropped to No. 4 as a result. In the second slot is K-pop boy band ENHYPHEN's "ROMANCE:UNTOLD" and irreverent country Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene" is at No. 3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.