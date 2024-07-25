‘Every woman’s worst nightmare:’ Accused serial rapist from 1990s arrested after advanced DNA testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accused serial rapist is off the streets of Jacksonville after investigators say advanced DNA testing helped track him down. Calvin Dumas was arrested after police say he raped at least three women between 1995 and 1998.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at the time, investigators knew it was the same person in all three cases, but they just didn’t know who; they had DNA evidence but not a profile, and now the 68-year-old is behind bars accused of these heinous crimes.

Officials said advances in technology identified him through familial DNA for three rapes that police say happened between 1995 and 1998. State Attorney Melissa Nelson had strong words for the suspect.

“Calvin Dumas is a dangerous serial rapist, and frankly he’s every woman’s worst nightmare,” she said.

Investigators say in the 90s he would break into homes on the Eastside and Brentwood areas of Jacksonville at night and had a specific strategy.

“Held the victims at knifepoint, covered their faces and raped them,” she said. “He targeted single mothers, told them if they made noise or reported to police, he would kill them or kill their children.”

Dumas was arrested in 1973, before DNA testing, for raping his neighbor, then convicted and was released from prison in 1981, but investigators say he started raping again.

“I don’t believe this guy stopped at three, I believe there’s more,” Waters said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Laboratory Analyst Supervisor Marcella “Marcie” Scott explained how while DNA evidence was collected at each crime scene, Dumas wasn’t in the specific system of known suspects because that database wasn’t created until 1990.

“The samples could be retested using current technology and Dumas, because of when he committed crimes, didn’t get put into CODUS database and that’s why there was never a match made that way,” she said. “The match and association had to be done using a familiar search through a relative of his.”

Now, decades later, Dumas was found near a Golden Carral and Sheriff Waters believes there are more victims out there.

“Dumas is now in custody where he belongs,” Waters said.

Law enforcement agencies are asking any potential victims to come forward. Call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

