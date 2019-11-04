0 November Democratic debate: When is it, what time, what channel, who is in?

Update: Nov. 1, 2019: Former U.S. House Rep. Beto O'Rourke has withdrawn from the race.

Original story:

Nine candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic presidential debate to be held in November in Atlanta.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, on Wednesday, became the ninth candidate to qualify for the debate when she got 3 percent support in a national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.

Here what we know about the debate so far:

When is it: The debate is set for Nov. 20

What time is it on: The debate is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and last until 11 p.m.

Where will it be held: The debate will be held at Tyler Perry Studios. The complex is near the Atlanta airport.

Who is sponsoring the debate: MSNBC along with The Washington Post.

Who will be asking the questions: Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on MSNBC and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.

How did they qualify: Candidates will need at least 165,000 donors (up from 130,000) and at least 3 percent support in four approved polls (up from 2 percent).

Who has qualified so far: Nine candidates have qualified for the debate so far: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

How long do they have to qualify: The deadline to qualify for the fifth debate is Nov. 13.

Who has not qualified: The three candidates who participated in the October debate have yet to qualify for the November debate. Beto O'Rourke has reached the polling threshold in two polls, Tulsi Gabbard in one and Julián Castro in none.

