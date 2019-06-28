Family to paddle out into ocean for Beth Chapman memorial

Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.
Chapman and her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt."
WGN America is in production on "Dog's Most Wanted." A trailer for the show was released earlier this month.
Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword says those attending Saturday's service in Waikiki are asked to bring "ocean-friendly loose flowers," but no lei because the string isn't good for marine life.
A memorial service is being planned in Colorado, where Beth Chapman was born.
