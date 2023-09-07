Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence visits #Wolfsonswarriors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Day of fun with QB1,” Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa visited the #WolfsonWarriors earlier this week to spread smiles and high-fives. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback helped brighten the day of so many strong Wolfson warriors.

“Week 1 hasn’t even started and we already won. Thank you Trevor and Marissa for putting smiles on everyone’s faces today!” Said the City of Jacksonville in a Facebook post.

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa visit #WolfsonWarriors Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa visits Wolfson Children's Hospital on September 5th, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL.

