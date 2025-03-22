First Alert Weather: Lots of pollen and little rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a beautiful weekend, despite very high pollen levels.

Saturday has been nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the 70s.

Tonight will still be chilly, but not as cold as Friday night. The low is 45.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Pollen counts continue to be very high, mainly from oak. Those numbers should decrease slightly into next week, but the weather pattern remains mainly dry, which won’t help.

Some rain is in view on Monday ahead of a cold front.

The best chance for rain will be near & north of I-10. The highest amounts look to only be around a quarter-inch.

Temperatures will slightly dip on Tuesday, then we warm back into the 80s on Wednesday.

Another cold front then moves in, bringing a slight temperature dip and onshore winds to end the week

The majority of the week - and even into next weekend - looks primarily dry. This increases the risk for higher pollen and wildfires.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 80

MON: Partly Cloudy & Mild, A Few PM Showers. 54/79

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 59/76

WED: Partly Sunny & Warm! 56/84

THU: Mostly Sunny. 57/75

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 55/77

SAT: Partly Sunny. 58/81

