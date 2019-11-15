Lt. Kim Montes says the accident happened Friday morning in Orlando.
Montes says the injured were taken to a hospital under a trauma alert. She said none appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and charges against the driver are pending.
No additional details were available.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
