1 cyclist dead, 1 critically injured when car hits 14 bikers

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone tells news outlets five cyclists suffered minor injuries Sunday morning.
The group was riding along State Road 84 in Davie, near Fort Lauderdadle when the driver struck them. The driver told police she was distracted, but doesn't remember from what.
Leone says speed, alcohol or drugs aren't believed to be a factor.
Leone also says the driver said the sun was in her eyes just before the crash. He says a condition he called "sun blindness" is a factor in some crashes on the east-west roadway near Interstate 75, calling it a "brutal area for sunlight" at that time of day.
